Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $49.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $51.50 to $49.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
