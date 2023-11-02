Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17, a PEG ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lumentum by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 22.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile



Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

