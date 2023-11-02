Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.77. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,128.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

