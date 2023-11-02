Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Trading Up 2.5%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 30,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 62,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYNZ shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mainz Biomed will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

Read More

