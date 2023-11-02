MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

MarineMax Price Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $615.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

