Marvell Technology, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

