McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 42,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 539,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 432,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

