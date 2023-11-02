Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 255.91% and a negative net margin of 555.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
