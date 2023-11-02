Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $779,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $206.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.33.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.94%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

