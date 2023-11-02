MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 487.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MFA Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $947.86 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -388.88%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

