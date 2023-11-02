Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Simplicity Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,883 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,236 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

