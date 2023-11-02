Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.