MiMedx Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

MDXG opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

