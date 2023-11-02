MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Shares Up 3.7%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 28,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 371,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YGMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

