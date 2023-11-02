Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

