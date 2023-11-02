Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Model N has set its FY23 guidance at $1.08-$1.10 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at $0.28-$0.31 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. Model N has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.76.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,851 shares of company stock worth $750,811. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Model N by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 199,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

