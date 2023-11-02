Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.65) in a report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

MNSKY opened at C$11.37 on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$11.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.61.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

