Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $57.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.52.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.