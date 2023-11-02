Morgan Stanley Upgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to “Overweight”

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Stock Down 1.0 %

CHWY opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $901,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,913,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.