MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Trading Down 9.4%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) was down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 496,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 579,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.27.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MyMD Pharmaceuticals

In other MyMD Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul Rivard acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.