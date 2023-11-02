Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.74.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

