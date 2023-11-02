National Bank Financial Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt

National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research report released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM opened at C$14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.59. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.66 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

