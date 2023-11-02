National Vision (EYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY23 guidance at $0.42-0.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. National Vision has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Vision by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,244,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,897,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

