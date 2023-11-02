Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $948.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.48. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.20 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 420,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,572. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

