Needham & Company LLC Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $500.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $456.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,868,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.