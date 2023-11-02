Needham & Company LLC Trims Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price to $75.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

