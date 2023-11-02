Needham & Company LLC Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $82.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 13.7 %

SRPT stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,887,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.