Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

NWL opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,712,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

