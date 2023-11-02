News (NWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

NWS stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. News has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

In other News news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other News news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 in the last 90 days. 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in News by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in News by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

