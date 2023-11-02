News (NWSA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.78 on Thursday. News has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

