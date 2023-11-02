Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO opened at $7.45 on Thursday. NIO has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

