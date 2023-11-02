North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

TSE:NOA opened at C$27.76 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$16.42 and a 12 month high of C$34.30. The firm has a market cap of C$742.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

