North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
