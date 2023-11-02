NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

