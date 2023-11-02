Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.