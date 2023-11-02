Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.63 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.05). 556,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,084,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.70 ($1.06).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £485.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.61.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

