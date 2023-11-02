Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.4% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.35. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.