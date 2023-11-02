ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

