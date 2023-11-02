ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

