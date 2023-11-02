ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

ON stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

