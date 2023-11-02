ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ON. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.