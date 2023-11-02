ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ ON opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

