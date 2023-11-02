ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

ON opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

