ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $93.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

