One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

OSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

