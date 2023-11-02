OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.47. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 5,369 shares.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

