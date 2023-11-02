Oppenheimer Downgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Market Perform

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,340,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,963,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.