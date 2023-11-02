OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Shares of OPFI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.58. OppFi has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of OppFi in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OppFi by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 99,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OppFi by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OppFi by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

