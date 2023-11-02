Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 14,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Optimi Health Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Optimi Health

(Get Free Report)

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.