Ouster (OUST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Ouster has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 643.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.57%. On average, analysts expect Ouster to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OUST opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

OUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $42,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ouster news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $42,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,457,265 shares in the company, valued at $16,684,829.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,600 shares of company stock worth $98,860 and have sold 118,695 shares worth $782,088. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ouster by 104.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ouster by 134.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ouster by 136.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

