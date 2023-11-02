Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 193.70 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.43). 846,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,116,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.60 ($2.48).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.32) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 529 ($6.44) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

