Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 193.70 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.43). 846,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,116,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.60 ($2.48).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.32) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 529 ($6.44) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.